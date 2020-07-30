Reports: SEC football adopts 10-game, conference-only schedule

In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, in Gainesville, Fla. Pitts was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Southeastern Conference will be going in it alone this upcoming football season, reports say.

According to Ross Dellenger, a Sports Illustrated writer, the SEC has adopted a plan to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this fall.

The league will kick off the season on Sept. 26, three weeks later than the scheduled Sept. 3 game of East Michigan versus Kentucky.

A typical SEC schedule includes eight conference games, six against inner-division teams, one against a permanent team from the opposite division and one against a rotating team from the opposite division.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) reworked its football schedule Wednesday to allow each team to play 11 games, with 10 conference games and one nonconference.

The SEC’s decision has nixed the Florida-Florida State game, which has been a long-standing tradition since 1958.

