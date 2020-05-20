Report: Walt Disney World front-runner to host remainder of NBA season

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for two points as New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson (67) is restrained by a Lakers defender, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World Resort is reportedly the ‘clear front-runner’ to become the NBA’s playing site if the season restarts its 2019-20 season, according to multiple reports.

Walt Disney World is apparently the leader in the club house over other sites in cities like Las Vegas and Houston, according to The Athletic.

The NBA pressed pause on its season Wednesday, March 11 after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. It wasn’t long until the entire entertainment industry came to a halt worldwide.

This story will be updated.