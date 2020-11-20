Toronto Raptors to begin upcoming season in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus in Canada, the Toronto Raptors announced Friday that the team will begin playing the upcoming NBA season in the Sunshine State.

The team confirmed on Twitter Friday that it plans to start the regular season in Tampa. An exact location where the team will play is unknown.

A statement from our president Masai Ujiri. pic.twitter.com/qrnPt5MEsA — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 20, 2020

“The Raptors worked diligently with public health officials at the local, provincial and federal level to secure a plan that would permit us to play our 2020-21 season on home soil and on our home court at Scotiabank Arena. These conversations were productive, and we found strong support for the protocols we put forward,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a statement. “Ultimately, the current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the urgent need to determine where we will play means that we will begin our 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida.”

The NBA’s regular season begins on Dec. 22.

