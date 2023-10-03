TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new report suggests high school athletes in Florida could soon get paid for their name, image and likeness. The state’s neighbor to the north, Georgia approved the move Monday.

According to USA Today, a spokesperson for the Florida High School Athletic Association stated: “The FHSAA is currently in the process of drafting a proposal that will be given to our board of directors for review at one of our upcoming meeting.”

If such a proposal is approved, Florida would join dozens of states to approve NIL deals. As of Tuesday, 34 other states allow high school athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Georgia and Tennessee are states in the southeast that allow NIL deals. Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas are states where NIL deals are not approved.

In recent years NIL deals have been a controversial topic in college sports. A bill signed into law earlier in the year allows Florida schools to help athletes get NIL deals.

Now, the spotlight shifts to high school athletes. Upcoming meetings for the FHSAA board of directors are scheduled for Nov. 5-6 and Feb. 25-26.