Report: Jameis Winston to sign with the New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WFLA) — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston isn’t leaving the NFC South, or the Gulf of Mexico, for that matter, when he signs his new NFL contract.
The 26-year-old quarterback is finalizing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to Yahoo Sports.
Yahoo is reporting that sources tell them Winston’s contract won’t guarantee him the backup job behind Drew Brees, but will require him to compete for the spot with Taysom Hill.
Winston, 26, is coming off of a season with the Bucs where he turned the ball over 35 times (30 interceptions, 5 fumbles).
