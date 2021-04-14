RB Giovani Bernard joins Bucs — without iconic quarantine mustache

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you search “Giovani Bernard” on Google, one of the first photos you see is the running back in a Cincinnati Bengals jersey with a prominent mustache.

However, he spoke to the media members in Tampa for the first time on Wednesday without that facial decoration.

You can bet he fielded a question about it.

“It started off in quarantine,” explained Bernard. “I am sure everybody had a weird thing going on in quarantine last year. I do not know about most guys but when I shave, I normally do random things with my facial hair, so I kept the ‘stache.’”

His wife, his teammates and his fans encouraged it and supported it.

“My wife looked at me and she said, ‘It looks kind of cool. I like it,’ so I let it ride throughout the season and I took the team pictures and the guys fell in love with it and it hit social media and I felt like I couldn’t let it go,” said Bernard.

He said he sported it until the middle of January, which is when he finally had enough of it.

“I was like, ‘Alright! It is time to go. This thing is becoming way to ridiculous.’ It was almost tough for me to breathe at that point so, then, I cut it off,” said Bernard.

He did not admit to missing it but he did add he believes the mustache was his lucky charm.

“I want to say it was like my COVID protector, like my virus filter,” he said, “so it might have helped me out a little bit. Who knows.”