TAMPA (WFLA) – Rays infielder Yandy Diaz has been placed on the IL for the third time this season this afternoon.

Diaz fouled a pitch off his left foot and is dealing with a foot contusion according to MLB.com. Diaz has dealt with a left-hand injury and a right hamstring issue earlier in the season.

In his place, the Rays have activated Matt Duffy. Duffy has missed the entire season so far due to a hamstring injury.

Duffy will bat 5th tonight against the Red Sox and playing 3rd Base.