World Series watch parties to be held at St. Pete Pier on game nights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch parties for the Tampa Bay Rays’ World Series run will be held at Spa Beach Park at the new St. Pete Pier each game.

The game will air on a large screen for fans.

“I live in Old Northeast, I would definitely come!” St.Pete resident and avid Rays fan Warren Smith said.

“I think it’s a great idea, I think everyone needs to come out and watch the Rays win!” Smith said.

Each watch party will be a socially distant gathering and masks are strongly encouraged.

Like on Thunder Alley during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup run, attendees will be given access to a “pod,” where up to six people in a group will be admitted.

“Let’s say they score and then cut away to what’s happening here in St.Pete, that’s national visibility. We saw in during the national playoffs for Tampa and I think you’ll see the same thing here in St. Pete,” Steve Hayes said, President and CEO Visit St.Pete/Clearwater.

“Visually you have the networks with fans cheering on their home team, but I mean the location is going to be stunning. [Showing off the pier, waterfront and downtown] shows the dynamic, exciting destination community that we are,” Hayes said.

Hayes said the Rays being in the World Series is going to help the local economy in the long-term and short-term by drawing people to the city.

“Whether it be the restaurants, shops, in other words, it’s more than just going to the game. We have some other experiences that will be there,” Hayes said.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and each pod is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parking is available at the pier and the Sundial garage, in addition to street parking.

The Tampa Bay Rays World Series Watch Party is hosted by the City of St. Pete in partnership with Visit St. Pete/Clearwater.

“What a great opportunity for fans of the Rays to come down and watch and hopefully celebrate some wins,” Hayes said.

“I think it will work out good and I think the Rays are going to win!” Smith said.

LATEST SPORTS NEWS: