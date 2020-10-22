Willy Adames shares story behind hug with Mookie Betts during World Series game

ARLINGTON, Texas (WFLA) – The World Series stage is set at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The first game between the “visiting” team, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the “home” team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, was entering the bottom of the fifth inning with the two teams neck and neck as the Dodgers held a one-run lead.

Tyler Glasnow on the mound for the Rays facing, arguably, the face of the Dodgers franchise, Mookie Betts.

A curveball puts Glasnow ahead of Betts but, then, he throws four straight balls to him and Betts is on first base with a leadoff walk.

Glasnow throws three pitches to Corey Seager and, then, suddenly, Betts is standing on second base hugging Rays shortstop, Willy Adames.

Was the hug due in part to Betts getting everyone in America free tacos for the second time in his career?

Adames dished the details of the embrace on Thursday.

“Every time he gets to second he says, ‘Hi,’ to me,” said Adames, “and he talks to me and he treats me like he has known me his whole life and that means a lot to me.”

Adames says the friendship started to form on Adames’ big league debut.

“When I got called up in 2018, we were playing against them when he was with Boston,” Adames said.

The date was May 22, 2018, a Tuesday, and Adames recorded his first hit in his Major League Baseball debut. He connected on the second pitch thrown to him by Chris Sale and the ball soared into the stands in left field for a home run all there with Betts to witness.

“For me, to have him to talk to me that way every time he gets to second and even off the field, we text each other and it has been really fun,” said Adames.

He has still not fully explained the hug, which happened before the game turned gruesome for the Rays.

“The way he came up to me and talked to me that day,” said Adames, “he even asked for a hug. He was like, ‘Hey! Come here, little brother. I have not seen you in a while,’ and that means the world to me because a player like him and a guy like me, I am kind of new to the league and, for me to see that from him, it means a lot. That tells you how special he is and how he is such a great person with such a great heart.”

You see the amount of heart in how both players the game and in how both of them admire each other in that aspect of the game.

“The way he treats people,” added Adames, “That is the best thing and I am just happy for the way he treat people and the way he has been treating me.”

Game 3 of the World Series is set for Friday.