Wife of Rays infielder, Brandon Lowe, starts ‘Sweet and Lowe Bakery’

TAMPA (WFLA) – She said she has always dreamed of owning a bakery and a swing worthy of the Senior LPGA Championship.

Madison Lowe, who is the wife of the Rays infielder, Brandon Lowe, has turned one of her dreams into a reality.

Welcome to Sweet and Lowe Bakery!!

Since starting the business about one month ago, Madison has already filled more than 30 orders

“I thought I would get one or two orders and it would be something fun,” she said, “like I could say, ‘I have a bakery,’ and, then, I really started getting orders and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I was like, ‘Brandon, I do not know if I can do this.’”

Which begs the question does the Rays all-star have a hand in the bakery?

“We joke that he is my busboy,” said Madison with a laugh. “He will come down and be like, ‘I am ready to do the dishes!’”

Madison says, unlike the busboy job, Brandon volunteers to be the taste tester.

“He is not the best taste tester,” she admitted, “because he is like, ‘Ohh, it is great! It is great!’ but, actually, my dad and my brother are very honest and they consider themselves connoisseurs in sweets.”

They do not live in Florida but Madison has sent them samples of her treats in the past.

“I was like, ‘Let me know,’ and both of them said, ‘Well, I would do this,’ and this was before I started everything,” she said. “I actually mailed some cookies to my dad recently and he said, ‘These were awesome,’ and I said, ‘Thank you,’ and he told me, ‘It is because of my feedback.’”

The Sweet and Lowe recipes, although they are new to the market, are not necessarily new to Madison. She has been baking since she was young.

“My parents always had us bake chocolate chip cookies, the recipe off the bag of the Nestle Toll House chips, so we never bought cookie dough,” explained Madison. “They think homemade is always better so I always grew up baking.”

Madison had been sharing her creations during the pandemic and, with the support of her husband, her family, and her friends, she is living her baking dream.

“I always wanted to own a bakery and a home bakery is the perfect start,” she said, “so we will see where it goes.”

What is the best part of the business? She immediately commented on the reactions she receives from her customers.

“That is really cool,” she said, “to hear that everyone is enjoying the stuff. Everyone has been so wonderful with it. I get to meet a lot of new people. A lot of them are fans, which is really cool. We actually had someone hop out of the car in a Brandon shirt and it was really cute.”

If you would like to place an order with Sweet and Lowe Bakery, you can do it on the website, on Facebook, or on Instagram.

