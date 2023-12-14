ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — There will be a push to change the name of the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

The St. Pete City Council will vote to ask the Rays to change the team’s name to the St. Petersburg Rays. This name change request conversation comes on behalf of St. Pete City Councilwoman Gina Driscoll.

Some people agree with her and some don’t.

“I like the idea of St. Petersburg as a city having more ownership of the name itself,” said St. Pete resident Bailey Bjugan.

“I think that Tampa Bay in general is a bigger brand, you know more familiar area and region than St. Petersburg,” Rays Fan Mike Baker said.

The St. Pete City Council could get closer to requesting a name change today.

Tropicana Field is currently in St. Pete and the proposed new stadium is also in St. Pete.

Another reason is a portion of the proposed new stadium includes money from St. Pete taxpayers.

But like the die-hard Rays fan we spoke with… “It just doesn’t make much sense,” Baker said.

The Rays President and the St. Pete Mayor also want the Rays’ current name to be here to stay.

President Brian Auld told the Tampa Bay Times it’s not worth putting the new stadium project at risk and the name won’t change.

“The name of the team is the Tampa Bay Rays,” Auld told the Times. “It’s going to remain the Tampa Bay Rays.”

Mayor Ken Welch told the Times he remembers this idea being brought up over a decade ago and he still thinks we are strongest as a region and the Rays’ name should represent that.

“…we are strongest as a region, and I proudly embrace our regional neighbors and look forward to welcoming them to St. Petersburg for upcoming Rays games,” Welch wrote.

The city council will have this discussion at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at their meeting.