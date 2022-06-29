ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Play ball! News Channel 8’s very own Chief Photographer Paul Lamison threw the ceremonial first pitch to Brett Phillips at the Tampa Bay Rays baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Lamison can usually be seen weekday mornings giving traffic reports from Eagle 8 HD, but Wednesday he was seen outside of the news helicopter as he stepped onto the mound at Tropicana Field.

Raymond, the Rays mascot, appeared in the News Channel 8 studio on Kindness Day to invite Paul live on air to throw out a first pitch. Paul, a big Rays fan, said the first pitch was on his bucket list.

Paul did not take the assignment lightly. He spent weeks practicing and even worked with the Rays to prepare.

On Wednesday, Paul warmed up with players before taking the mound and throwing to Phillips. After the first pitch, Lamison was congratulated by Phillips with a chest bump and a “good job.”

“That was the coolest thing ever, Brett Phillips caught my pitch!” said Lamison.

“Now the only thing, I have to wait for my contract. I might be a Tampa Bay Ray, the signs look good, so we’ll see. I’ll see if I’ll be into work tomorrow,” he joked after the pitch.

Members of the News Channel 8 morning team, and Paul’s wife and daughters, were in the crowd to cheer to cheer him on.