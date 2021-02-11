Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell leaves the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays fans have not forgotten manager Kevin Cash’s decision to remove Blake Snell from Game 6 of the 2020 World Series against the Dodgers – and apparently neither has the person running the Wendy’s Twitter account.

The Wendy’s account, which has gained a bit of a reputation for being savage on Twitter, decided Thursday was “National Roast Day.” To celebrate, they invited Twitter users to reply “Roast Me” to “feel the burn.”

The Tampa Bay Rays decided to step up to the plate and responded saying, “Go ahead, Wendy. Absolutely roast us. Keep it spicy like your nuggs.”

It’s safe to say Wendy’s did, indeed, “keep it spicy.”

“We’re surprised you didn’t pull your social media manager in middle of writing that great tweet,” Wendy’s responded.

We're surprised you didn't pull your social media manager in middle of writing that great tweet. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

The tweet was a jab at Cash removing Snell from the pitching mound in Game 6. After Snell was pulled, the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a championship-clinching 3-1 victory. Before he was removed, Snell had only allowed 2 hits through 5 1/3 innings.

The roast from Wendy’s caught the attention of Snell, who was traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for four minor leaguers this offseason.

The Rays have not responded to the roast yet.