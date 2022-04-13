ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A special moment at Tropicana Field Tuesday is taking over social media, when Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips hit a home run wearing a lucky bracelet from an 8-year-old girl battling cancer.

8-year-old Chloe Grimes was recently diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Before the game, Chloe was asked to throw out the first pitch to Phillips, where she presented him with a signed softball and a lucky bracelet that said, “Rally for Chloe, our princess.”

The local organization ‘Children’s Dream Fund’ helped organize the moment.

The night became even more special when Chloe was doing a live television interview, and Phillips hit a home run.

“Chloe, do you know what just happened?” sideline reporter and host for the Tampa Bay Rays, Tricia Whitaker asked in the interview. “Brett Phillips just hit a home run,” Chloe replied with a huge smile on her face.

During a post-game interview, Whitaker said, “Brett, you were not aware of it at the moment but you were part of a very magical moment for Chloe Grimes who you met before the game.” She said.

“Usually I’m not at a loss of words, but I had the chance to meet Chloe for the first time, and she’s battling cancer, and she brought me these gifts,” Phillips said choking back tears. “She wrote my name on a softball and Chloe, you’re an inspiration.”

In a tweet, Phillips later wrote, “Chloe, you’ve touched my heart and have impacted me! I feel so blessed that God gave me the opportunity to meet you! @BaseballisFun__ and @RaysCommunity will be teaming up to help with your medical bills and also a few extra gifts just as you did for me!”

“It has lifted her spirits. She’ll have something to think about and definitely cheer her on through the rest of her treatment and she has a new friend in Brett Phillips,” said Amanda Griffin, Executive director with Children’s Dream Fund. ” I know he will be rooting for her for the rest of her journey.”

Children’s Dream Fund helps make dreams come true for children in the bay area fighting life-threatening illnesses.

