TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Wander Franco, who is under investigation for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old, was released Monday from a jail in the Dominican Republic.

Franco’s bond was set Friday at 2 million pesos, which is equal to about $34,000. Franco must routinely check in every 30 days. Franco is not forbidden from leaving the country.

Court documents obtained by 8 On Your Side state Franco and the victim’s mother engaged the victim in exploitation, prostitution and trafficking.

The victim’s mother was placed on house arrest.

The investigation started in July of last year when the Gender Violence Unit received an anonymous complaint that the victim published details on social media about her alleged relationship with the athlete.

Court documents state the victim was upset her mother wasn’t giving her money received from the athlete to cover the alleged relationship.

The victim’s uncle, Jose Luis Santos, is a witness in the case and told Dominican reporters the mother was receiving money. Reporters in the Dominican Republic asked him for how long.

“He was sending money since the relationship started,” Santos said.

Evidence submitted by prosecutor’s state not only did Franco send the victim’s mother money, he also purchased her a new car.