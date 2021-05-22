Walls 2 doubles in debut, Rays beat Jays for 9th win in row

Tampa Bay Rays’ Taylor Walls celebrates a double for his first major league career hit during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls hit a pair of doubles in his major league debut and the Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, 3-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Manuel Margot hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays.

Walls is a 24-year-old shortstop who had never played above Double-A until this season. He was called up from the minors after shortstop Willy Adames was traded to Milwaukee on Friday.

After scoring 72 runs during the first eight wins, Tampa Bay generated just enough offense.

Five Rays combined on a six-hitter to send Toronto to its fourth straight loss.