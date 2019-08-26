Vince Naimoli, man who made the Rays, dies at 81

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Vince Naimoli, the founding owner of the Rays has died.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the businessman passed away Sunday night after a long illness. He was 81.

His cause of death was not disclosed, but Naimoli has been public in recent years with his battle with a rare neurological disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy.

Naimoli was the driving force in bringing Major League Baseball to Tampa Bay.

For nearly three decades, the area had struggled to gain an expansion franchise or to get a team to locate to Tampa Bay. That was until 1995, when Naimoli acquired the Major League Baseball franchise. By 1998, the Tampa Bay Devil Rays began to play at Tropicana Field.

The team shortened the name from Devil Rays to Rays for the 2008 season, which Naimoli said he preferred.

His aggressive, cost-cutting persona drew the ire of many critics, who described him as cheap and a bully, and blamed for seven consecutive losing seasons.

Naimoli opened up about the criticism in an interview with WFLA’s Keith Cate, saying that it hurt and that he didn’t get the respect he deserved, although he admitted to some public relations failures.

“No, I don’t get enough credit for bringing the team to Tampa Bay,” Naimoli said. “I would have had a bigger payroll in the early years.”

He also threw his support behind the now-defunct proposal to build a new ballpark in Ybor City.

“It’s time for a new ballpark, Tampa is the right spot,” he said.

Naimoli grew up in Paterson, New Jersey and saw success in the private sector after creating the fortune 500 Anchor Glass Container Company and moving it to Tampa, before selling it.

In his lifetime, he donated millions to charity and recently gave $1 million to the University of South Florida athletic department and $5 million to the University of Tampa for the new lacrosse field.

When asked how he wanted to be remembered for, Naimoli said “I brought baseball to Tampa Bay.”

Naimoli is survived by his wife, Lenda, four daughters and several grandchildren.

