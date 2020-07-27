Tyler Glasnow to make first start of 2020 following COVID-19 recovery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The manager of the Tampa Bay Rays, Kevin Cash says he believes Tyler Glasnow, is “capable” of dealing into the fifth or sixth inning in the first game of a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Glasnow did miss a stretch of 2019 due to a right forearm strain only making 12 starts but was dominant going 6-1 with an ERA under two during that stretch.

Now, he is returning to the mound after testing positive for COVID-19 which caused him to miss more than two weeks of camp. Kevin Cash says Glasnow feels healthy and ready to go.

“He is built up to throw anywhere between that 65 and 85 [pitch] mark,” said Cash. “It has been a pretty unique spring for him, our buildup for him, and we will see how the game unfolds.”

MORE ON THE RAYS