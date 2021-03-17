Tyler Glasnow named Opening Day starter for Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) – The announcement arrived in a shocking fashion.

The Tampa Bay Rays manager, Kevin Cash, had been speaking about another pitcher, Stetson Allie.

“He was working out with Tyler,” said Cash, “and Glas was, in the offseason, I think, in Arizona and there was a group of guys who throw bullpens there.”

Cash assumed Glasnow saw the talent of Allie and alerted someone within the Rays organization.

“Tyler not only is going to pitch and pitch opening day for us but he is also one of our scouts,” said Cash.

The surprise essentially resulted in audible gasps from the reporters in the Zoom meeting.

“There you go,” added Cash with a smirk on his face. “We are excited I know it is a big deal to pitchers. I think, look, the way Tyler has thrown the ball the last couple of seasons he deserves the opportunity and he is a guy that we feel confident should build us up or be built up to log innings and, for what he did last year, the way he competed in the postseason, kind of all of the above.”

The Rays start the 2021 season on the road on Thursday, April 1, against the Miami Marlins.