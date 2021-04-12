Tyler Glasnow fans 14, Adames homers as Rays blank Rangers 1-0

Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 12, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow took a one-hitter into the eighth inning and Willy Adames homered in the seventh to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the sputtering Texas Rangers 1-0.

The Rangers were shut out for the third time in four games. Glasnow fanned a career-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings to finally get his first win of the season after pitching well but not being involved in the decision in two previous starts.

Adames homered off Taylor Hearn (0-1) with two outs, just the third hit yielded by Texas pitchers.

Glasnow currently has 29 strikeouts through three games.