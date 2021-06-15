Tyler Glasnow diagnosed with partial UCL tear, reports say

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Bad news for the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow.

According to multiple reports, Glasnow was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear as well as a flexor tendon strain. A timeline for his return will be determined after further medical evaluation, per the team.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the hope is for Glasnow to try to rehab the injury to avoid Tommy John surgery and eventually return sometime this season.

Glasnow suffered the injury on Monday only lasting 4 innings against the Chicago White Sox.

Glasnow was having an all-star like season with a 5-2 record with a 2.26 ERA and 123 strikeouts over 88 innings.

