Tsutsugo gets key hit as Rays beat Braves 5-2

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, of Japan, center, celebrates with his teammates after the team defeated the Atlanta Braves during a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run single during a five-run third inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their fourth consecutive game, 5-2 over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Yonny Chirinos became the second consecutive Rays starter to go four strong innings after missing part of summer camp following a positive COVID-19 test, allowing one run and four hits.

After Tsutsugo drove in two runs on his hit off Kyle Wright, Jose Martinez and Joey Wendle added run-scoring singles, Tampa Bay went up 5-1 when Martinez scored on a wild pitch by reliever Josh Tomlin.

