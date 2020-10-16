TIMELINE: A look at how far the Tampa Bay Rays have come

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are just one game away from clinching the AL East pennant and heading to the World Series.

The Rays ended the 2020 regular season as the best team in the American League, and this isn’t the first time Tampa Bay has been well on its way to a set of World Series rings.

Take a look at the trials and triumphs the Tampa Bay Rays have face in the last 22 years:

LATEST RAYS COVERAGE: