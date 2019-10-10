Tickets go on sale today for Rays’ potential ALCS games against Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If the Rays win on Thursday, the team will play the Yankees at Tropicana Field next week.
The Rays would host the Yankees for Game 3, Game 4 and Game 5 (if necessary) of the American League Championship Series.
Mobile-only tickets for the games will go on sale to the general public at 6 p.m. Thursday. on RaysBaseball.com.
Rays Insiders, season ticket holders, corporate partners and select fans should receive an e-mail about presale opportunities.
The team is going mobile-only for the postseason, meaning fans must use the MLB Ballpark app on their smartphones to bring up tickets. The mobile-only tickets “prevent fraudulent tickets from being in the marketplace,” the team said.
For information on accessing mobile tickets, visit RaysBaseball.com/BallparkApp.
Information about tickets to possible World Series games will be announced at a later date.
For more postseason information, visit RaysBaseball.com/needtoknow
