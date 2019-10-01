‘This is what we set out to do’: Morton talks playing in postseason with Rays

OAKLAND, Calif. (WFLA) – He has 12 years of experience in the league.

He has started 249 games on the mound.

He has pitched in seven postseason games.

However, Charlie Morton told us he is thrilled to able to throw the first pitch in the American League Wild Card game on Wednesday in Oakland, California.

“It is a moment that I am looking forward to that started in that initial meeting,” said Morton.

He joined the Tampa Bay Rays before the start of the season.

“This is what we set out to do,” he said on Tuesday ahead of the Rays workout on the field inside the Oakland Coliseum. “Ideally, we win the division and we don’t have to be in a one-game situation here but, really, to see the look on the guys faces in the clubhouse in Toronto after we clinched, to play alongside those guys in that clubhouse, I do not think it could have worked out much better.”

Morton started 33 games for the Rays this season. He won 16 of them and he finished the year with a 3.05 ERA.

He is two and two in the postseason with a 4.60 ERA.

LATEST RAYS NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: