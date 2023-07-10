TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the 2023 MLB Draft underway, the Tampa Bay Rays used their first-round pick to select TCU infielder Brayden Taylor.

Selected as the 19th overall pick, Taylor played three seasons at TCU, primarily as the team’s starting third baseman. Although he was slated as the third baseman, he can play any infield position. During the 2023 season, he started seven games at shortstop.

“This is still such a surreal feeling, you know, I’m just very grateful for everything, and this is awesome,” Taylor told a reporter at the draft. “I’m very grateful for the Rays selecting me, and I’m just ready to get to work.”

According to the Rays, Taylor hit for .308/.430/.631 with 15 doubles, 23 HR, 70 RBI, 77 runs and 14 steals in 58 games during his junior season. He also earned First Team All-Big 12 and Third Team Baseball America All-American honors.

The 21-year-old’s 23 home runs and 77 runs scored both tied single-season program records, while his 48 career homers broke Royce Huffman’s program record of 44 HRs set in 1999.

During this year’s Big 12 tournament, Taylor was named the 2023 Big 12 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after going 8-for-16 (.500) with four doubles and three home runs, leading the Horned Frogs to their fourth Big 12 Tournament Championship in program history and their first College World Series appearance since 2017.

Taylor was ranked as the No. 14 player in this year’s draft by MLB.com, No 15. by Baseball America and No. 24 by FanGraphs.

Rays remaining 2023 MLB Draft picks from Night 1:

As the night went on, the Rays selected another shortstop, Adrian Santana, with the No. 31 overall pick. Santana reigns from Doral Academy right outside of Miami, Florida.

Tampa Bay then chose outfielder Colton Ledbetter with the No. 55 pick overall. Ledbetter played college ball for Mississippi State.

The MLB Draft continues through Monday and will end on Tuesday. To see the Tampa Bay Rays upcoming picks, follow this link.