Tampa dry cleaners offering to clean Rays jerseys for free ahead of Opening Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2020 MLB Spring Training season is in full swing and before we know it, Opening Day will be here.

While the Tampa Bay Rays continue to get ready for the upcoming season in Port Charlotte, ZIP Dry Cleaners in Tampa is hoping to get Rays fans ready for the season as well.

Between now and Opening Day, March 26, you can bring your Rays jersey to ZIP Dry Cleaners, located at 2206 S. Dale Mabry Highway, to get it cleaned for free.

The offer is valid for one per customer.

ZIP Dry Cleaners is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

