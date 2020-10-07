LIVE NOW /
Tampa Bay will meet New York in Game 3 of the ALDS

Rays

Tampa Bay Rays’ Willy Adames, right, greets Randy Arozarena after Arozarena hit a solo home run in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (33-27, second in the AL East)

San Diego; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.74 ERA in regular season) New York: Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.56 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

ALDS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: Masahiro Tanaka and New York will host Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the ALDS.

The Yankees are 23-17 against AL East opponents. New York has a team batting average of .295 this postseason, Gleyber Torres has lead them with an average of .462

The Rays are 27-13 against AL East Division opponents. Tampa Bay has a team slugging percentage of .477 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with a mark of 1.188, including five extra base hits and three RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 22 home runs and is slugging .610.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and 37 RBIs.LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by nine runsRays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

