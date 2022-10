TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays will be playing the first game of their wild card series against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

The first game will be played at 12:07 p.m. Friday, followed by a 12:07 p.m. start time Saturday and a 4:07 p.m. start time Sunday, if necessary. All scheduled games will take place at the Guardians’ ballpark.

The full postseason schedule can be found online.