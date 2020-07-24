Rays’ Twitter account calls for justice for Breonna Taylor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays appear to have joined calls for justice in the death of Breonna Taylor.

A tweet posted on the team’s Twitter page advocated for justice for Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was killed by the police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13.

“Today is Opening Day, which means it’s a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor,” the tweet says.

Calls to “arrest the cops who killed Bronna Taylor” have spread online amid ongoing protests over police killings of Black Americans.

Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 24, 2020

Taylor was shot and killed after police officers executed a no-knock search warrant and used a battering ram to enter her home.

After hearing the commotion, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thought the home was being broken into and fired his gun in self-defense.

Police returned fire and struck and killed Taylor.

One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was fired in June for his role in the shooting. The other two officers, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were placed on administrative reassignment.

None of the officers have been arrested or charged with a crime.

The Rays will face the Toronto Blue Jays for their first game of the 2020 season, which is set to begin at 6:40 p.m.

