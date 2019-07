Toronto Blue Jays’ Eric Sogard, right, follows through on his swing as he watches his fifth-inning, solo home run during a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in New York. Yankees catcher Austin Romine in behind the plate. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have traded for infielder Eric Sogard of the Toronto Blue Jays.

In exchange, the Rays will receive two players to be named.

In addition, the Rays trade away pitcher, Ian Gibaut to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations.

Infielder Eric Sogard has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, league sources tell ESPN. Multiple teams were on him but Toronto ultimately settled on a deal with Tampa Bay. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2019

Sogard,33, is enjoying a career year with the Blue Jays with a .300 batting average, 10 homers, and 30 RBI’s.

Sogard is signed until the end of the 2019 season.