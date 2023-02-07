TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Want to catch a Rays game, but don’t want to break the bank?

This season, the Tampa Bay Rays will offer $10 tickets for all 2023 regular-season home games in the Rays Party Deck and select lower-level seating areas.

The team announced that the discounted tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., however, all other single-game tickets for all other seating areas remain on sale now.

Rays fans can purchase the tickets on the MLB Ballpark app and at RaysBaseball.com while supplies last. The tickets are also non-transferable.

“We’ve always been proud to be one of the most affordable and family-friendly entertainment options in Tampa Bay,” Bill Walsh, Chief Business Officer for the Rays said in a statement. “We look forward to even more fans taking advantage of this tremendous value as we seek our fifth straight postseason appearance.”

In addition, the Rays have also finalized their theme ticket schedule for the 2023 season, which includes Pickleball Day on April 23, MARVEL Super Hero Day™ on May 6, and Pride Day on June 10.

For more information or to see the Rays’ full season schedule, visit here.