Tampa Bay Rays to meet Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin as visiting team

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although they still have four games remaining in their seven-game road trip, the Tampa Bay Rays are heading home to Pinellas County, but not to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

The Rays will be the visiting team at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, the temporary home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

“The guys and I were talking about it and it works out in our favor,” said Brett Phillips, one of the Rays outfielders. “We get to go home, sleep in our beds, see our wives, and just stroll on over to Dunedin for a big-league game, which is pretty crazy.”

The Rays have never been the away team in their home market and, for the Blue Jays, they will be playing their final series at TD Ballpark before they pack their bags for Buffalo, which is where they will spend the remainder of the summer.

“Regardless of the circumstances,” added Phillips, “we are going to show up and treat it as if we are playing in Toronto and take care of business like we do.”

He reflected on his connections with the city of Dunedin. Phillips, who graduated from Seminole High School, remembered playing sports in that area.

“Every year, once we went up there and they came to us and, then, I think I remember playing them in football,” he said. “We always went back and forth, Seminole High School and Dunedin. We were the best teams in the county so those were fond memories.”

He will add to those memories on Friday for the first game of the four-game series between these two Pinellas County teams.