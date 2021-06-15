Tampa Bay Rays to up fan capacity at Tropicana Field to 25,000 in July

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays will begin hosting games at at a pre-pandemic capacity on July 5, the team announced in a news release Tuesday.

“With vaccination rates increasing across Florida and continued health and safety protocols in place at Tropicana Field, capacity at the ballpark will increase to approximately 25,000 fans, matching the capacity from the conclusion of the 2019 regular season,” the release said.

Fans will no longer sit in COVID-19 social-distancing pods, but those ages 2 and older, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still be required to wear masks inside the ballpark.

The upper-deck 300 level will be closed to bring fans closer to the field of play, the team said.

Tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale to the general public Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. online at RaysBaseball.com or via the MLB Ballpark app. Tickets for games played through June 27 are on sale now.

Season ticket holders who purchase or renew their membership by Friday will have access to an exclusive presale for the remaining season home games. To purchase a season membership, call 888-FAN-RAYS, visit RaysBaseball.com/SeasonMembership or email tickets@raysbaseball.com.