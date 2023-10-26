ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays and St. Petersburg officials pitch plans for the team’s new stadium to city council members Thursday. The council is one of two bodies that must approve the project.

The Rays are proposing a new $1.3 billion ballpark on the same site where the team has struggled with attendance for many years. Recently released documents outline funding for the project. The plans include $287.5 million from the city of St. Petersburg and $312.5 million from Pinellas County.

The price tag only covers the cost of stadium construction, it does not include redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District. The team at 8 On Your Side reached out to all council members for comment about the plans. As of Thursday morning, Councilman Copley Gerdes is the only member to provide a response.