ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.(WFLA) — Get ready Rays fans! Tickets to see the Tampa Bay Rays go on sale this week.

The team announced that spring training games will be played at ESPN Wild World of Sports Complex and Tropicana Field.

The team will start out at ESPN Wild World of Sports Complex and move to Tropicana Field in March.

A Grapefruit League home game will be played at ESPN Wild World of Sports Complex on Feb. 28 against the New York Yankees.

Tickets for spring training games go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.