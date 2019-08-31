Tampa Bay Rays, Rowdies offer free tickets to Floridians heading west due to Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays and the Rowdies are trying to make those fans displaced by Hurricane Dorian feel a little better. The teams are offering free tickets this weekend.

Rays fans can show their Florida driver’s license at the box office at Tropicana Field on Sunday and get tickets to see the game against the Cleveland Indians.

Residents can get tickets 90 minutes before game time. Tickets will be located in the lower box, lower corners, outfield, 200 level, or GTE Financial Party Deck and are subject to availability.

Residents can also show their Florida driver’s license to get tickets to tonight’s Tampa Bay Rowdies game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. against Nashville.

