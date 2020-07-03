Tampa Bay Rays resume spring training

The AstroTurf at Tropicana Field is shown in this ultra wide angle lens photo before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays embarked on “Spring Training 2.0” at Tropicana Field on Friday.

The players were split into four small groups and they trained at different times. When one group was on the field, the players essentially divided the field into thirds. Some of them utilized the left field, some of them utilized the right field, and the other players stood at home plate for batting practice.

“It is different for sure,” said one of the Rays starting pitchers, Blake Snell. “Everyone is distancing as they should but it is weird to be distant because we are a close group. To play again, it feels good, to workout and to do all of that.”

The second round of spring training is expected to last for three weeks.

The shortened regular season is expected to start at the end of the month.

