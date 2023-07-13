ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – While the Major League Baseball season is still in full swing, the Tampa Bay Rays wanted to keep the fun going and released the team’s 2024 regular-season schedule Thursday.

The schedule is subject to change, and game times will be announced at a later date.

Next season, the Rays will open with a seven-game series at Tropicana Field against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers, making it the third consecutive season and the 14th time in 15 seasons that the Rays will play at home on Opening Day.

It marks the sixth time in franchise history Tampa Bay will open the season against Toronto, all of which have come at Tropicana Field. Overall, Tampa Bay is 14-12 on Opening Day, including an 11-8 record at Tropicana Field.

The Rays end the season on a six-game road trip to Detroit (September 24-26) and Boston (September 27-29).

In addition to the regular season schedule, the MLB announced that the Rays have been selected to participate in one of four 2024 MLB World Tour series. The Dominican Republic Series will be a Spring Training matchup between the Red Sox and Rays in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 9 and 10. The full Spring Training schedule will be announced at a later date.

The full 2024 schedule can be found online. Season memberships for the 2023 season are still available. For more information, visit here.