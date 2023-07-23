Related video above: Rays selected TCU infielder during first round of 2023 MLB draft

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow has gone viral recently after people on social media noticed a striking resemblance between him and movie star Cillian Murphy – and now we can’t unsee it.

The Rays right-hander made his Major League Baseball debut back in 2016 and has been pitching for Tampa Bay ever since 2018.

While the 29-year-old starting pitcher has been an ace on the mound for the Rays, to casual baseball fans, Glasnow’s claim to fame is how similar he looks to Muprhy, who starred in Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Oppenheimer.”

The Rays even commented on the similarities between the two by posting a photo of Glasnow on Twitter, saying they’ll take one ticket for “Oppenheimer.”

“☝️ Ticket for Oppenheimer, please,” the tweet read.

Actor Cillian Murphy attends the premiere of “Anthropoid” at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow wipes sweat between batters during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Although there are several differences between Glasnow and Murphy, like the staggering 18-year age gap and the fact Murphy probably can’t throw a 96 mph fastball, fans can’t help but be in awe over their looks.

Under the Rays tweet of Glasnow, one user replied, “the marketing for these movies is getting a little out of hand these days.”

“The resemblance is uncanny! 😂” another user wrote.

According to Box Office Mojo, “Oppenheimer” earned $33 million on the film’s opening day Friday. Glasnow also celebrated Murphy’s movie premiere Thursday night with a solid outing against the Baltimore Orioles.

Across seven innings, Glasnow only surrendered two earned runs. However, the Rays fell to the Orioles 4-3 in extra innings.