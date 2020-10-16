Tampa Bay Rays open team store, pop-up shops to sell playoff gear

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) — It may not be a seat at the game, but the Tampa Bay Rays have re-opened the team store at Tropicana Field so fans can buy playoff merchandise ahead of Game 6.
The Rays are hoping to win Game 6 and secure a sport in the World Series.
The store at Tropicana Field will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
According to the team, masks are required, and there will be limits on the number of people allowed in at a time to allow for social distancing.
The team is also holding pop-up stores Friday with the Rays Street Team.
Friday, October 16
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lykes Gaslight Park in downtown Tampa
- 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Pier 60 in Clearwater
Saturday, October 17
From 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Rays Republic Team Store will hold a photo op with the inflatable Snellzilla and Rays Street Team at Tropicana Field.
