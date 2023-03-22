ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Ready to experience unlimited Rays baseball all season long? During the 2023 regular season, the Tampa Bay Rays are launching a “Ballpark Pass” that allows fans to attend unlimited games for a low price.

The pass offers entry to every home game with no blackout dates for $49 per month or just $249 paid in full.

Tickets are for standing room only with an option to purchase a guest pass. According to the Rays, there are only a limited amount of tickets available for the 2023 season.

So how does it work? Fans that secure a Ballpark Pass can reserve up to three games at a time and access the tickets through the MLB Ballpark App.

Rays fans that choose the monthly subscription are allowed to cancel at any time. It should be noted that the subscription renews at the beginning of each month.

The standing room locations for fans include the Budweiser Porch, Rays Party Deck and Ballpark and Rec. According to the team, these areas will be available to fans on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on the Ballpark Pass or to purchase tickets, visit here.