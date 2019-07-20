Tampa Bay Rays host White Sox, Red Sox in six-game homestand

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are back in Tropicana Field as they host the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in a six-game homestand.

The homestand started Friday night against the Chicago White Sox and will continue until Wednesday, July 24.

For Saturday night’s game against the White Sox, gates will open at 4:40 p.m. and the first pitch will happen around 6:10 p.m. All fans will receive a Blake Snell replica jersey, until supplies last.

Sunday night’s game will conclude the series against the White sox as doors open at 11:40 a.m. and the first pitch is being thrown at 1:10 p.m. For fans 14 years and younger, they will receive a deck of playing cards until supplies last. Free parking will be available for cars with four or more passengers inside. The game will conclude with activities for the kids such as Kids Run the Bases and a DJ Kitty Dance Party.

Fans can also purchase Family Packs for Sunday’s game which will include three or more Outfield tickets and a 20 ounce Coke product with each ticket purchased. Family packs start at $17 per ticket and can be purchased at the BayCare Box Office at the Trop.

The Rays will also be celebrating Christmas in July on Sunday as there will be Christmas-themed entertainment and characters throughout the concourse, including Santa and Mrs. Claus.

In addition to Christmas in July, Rays players, coaches and Rays Wives will walk the fashion runway with “Dream Children” from the Children’s Dream Fund to make dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses. Event doors open at 6:30 p.m., with player meet-and-greet opportunities before the fashion show begins.

Monday will kick off the three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Gates open at 5:40 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday game will also start with gates opening at 5:40 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Tickets for kids 14 years old and younger will be $2 with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket.

Before every Tuesday home game, the Rays host a youngster from the Make-A-Wish Foundation or Children’s Dream Fund as a part of the “Tuesday’s Champion” program presented by RIPA & Associates. The Rays will host 7-year-old Gavin Shreeve for Tuesday’s game. As part of his special day, Gavin will meet Rays players and coaches during batting practice and throw a ceremonial first pitch.

Finally, for Wednesday’s game, gates open at 10:40 a.m. and the first pitch is at 12:10 p.m. Fans 14 years old and younger will receive cheer sticks while supplies last.