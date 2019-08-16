Tampa Bay Rays host Tigers, Mariners during six-game homestead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays return to the Tropicana Field Friday night which will kick off a six-game homestead against the Detriot Tigers and Seattle Mariners.

The Rays will play the Tigers Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They will face the Mariners starting Monday through Wednesday.

Here is some information on all six games:

Friday, Aug. 16 vs. Detriot Tigers

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Gates open: 5:40 p.m.

Tickets: Fans can purchase tickets for only $7.11. In order to receive this deal, fans need to visit a local 7-Eleven store and pick up the Rays Friday Night discount coupon.

Beer special: $5 Budweisers on the Budweiser Porch

Saturday, Aug. 17 vs. Detriot Tigers

First pitch: 6:10 p.m.

Gates open: 4:40 p.m.

Tickets: The Rays have extended their Salute to Service promotion. Military members and teachers can purchase up to four tickets for $15 each. This offer expires the night before the game at midnight. Affiliation will be verified by ID.me.

Other: The Rays will wear their white alternate throwback Devil Rays jerseys and navy blue retro caps.

Sunday, Aug. 18 vs. Detriot Tigers

First pitch: 1:10 p.m.

Gates open: 11:40 a.m.

Tickets: Fans can purchase Family Packs which include three or more Outfield tickers and a 20 oz. Coke product with each ticket purchased. Ticket packs start at $17 per ticket.

Other: Free parking for cars with four or more passengers and a variety of postgame activities for kids.

Monday, Aug. 19 vs. Seattle Mariners

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Gates open: 5:40 p.m.

Tickets: Military, teachers and first responders can receive two complimentary tickets by visiting RaysBaseball.com/specials. Affiliation will be verified by ID.me. Tickets for kids 14 years and under are $2 with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket.

Tuesday, Aug. 20 vs. Seattle Mariners

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Gates open: 5:40 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets for kids 14 years and under are $2 with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket.

Wednesday, Aug. 21 vs. Seattle Mariners

First pitch: 1:10 p.m.

Gates open: 11:40 p.m.

Tickets: 200-level tickets for fans 60 years and older are only $15 at RaysBaseball.com/specials.

For more information on the upcoming games, please visit the Tampa Bay Rays website.