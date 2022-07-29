TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays will be supporting the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund on Sunday during the team’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciate Day.

For each ticket purchased for the game against the Cleveland Guardians, the Rays will give back $5 to the memorial fund to support the programs and services it provides for the law enforcement community.

Tickets start at $15, but a special ticket package is available including lower level seating for $35 and a choice of a Rays hat. Promo code “LAW2” should be used at purchase to get the deal.

First pitch for the Rays versus the Guardians will be at 1:40 p.m. at Tropicana Field.