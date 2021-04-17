Tampa Bay Rays clinch series against New York Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the second time in the past week, the Rays clinched their series against the Yankees. They took two of three last weekends at Tropicana Field, and continued that success in New York, winning the first two of this three-game series.

They won Saturday’s game 6-3, with two main storylines — home runs and a bizarre outing for Tyler Glasnow.

Glasnow was making his fourth start of the season, and afterwards he admitted it was just a weird, sluggish outing he had to grind-out. While it was his shortest outing of the season, you would never know it was such a struggle from his numbers. Despite it being an off-performance, he threw five innings, giving up just one run on two hits and striking out seven. He also walked four, which was the most this season.

The strange part though came at the beginning of the fifth inning when he was visibly in a lot of pain for what turned out to be cramping.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow reacts to pain as a trainer helps him during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees as catcher Francisco Mejia, left, watches Saturday, April 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

“In the fourth inning it kind of started and then in the fifth inning it was my left hand and my calf and quad just started to cramp up pretty bad,” Glasnow explained. “They brought me water and stuff. Willy (Adames) actually went out and brought me Gatorade and water so thank you to Willy. But it ended up helping a lot and I took like a hydration thing and it was fine.”

He went on to further explain why it looked pretty serious to others looking at his reaction to the pain.

“Have you ever had a cramp before in like your hamstring? Like anything?” Glasnow asked reporters. “It’s just one of those that it’s so bad I couldn’t stretch it out and it just kept getting worse and worse. It ended up being fine though. I’m happy (Kevin) Cash left me in that game too. I was a little worried after all that and how dramatic it was. I thought he was just going to take me out but he let me go out and the warm-ups were good and he let me finish it off.”

Glasnow said he thought he was hydrated and was drinking water all game. He said maybe the pre-workout he took could have contributed.

Not totally down about his performance, Glasnow said it’s these tough outings that you grind out that will make you better, and Cash echoed that. Cash said he was pleased with how he gutted out those five innings.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Tyler Glasnow (20) delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 17, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

“He got in that pitch count territory where it became concerning, but the stuff looked the same so that was encouraging,” Cash said. “Just a really, really strong performance — outstanding performance.”

As for the home runs, the Rays had three homers that accounted for five of their six runs. Francisco Mejia got his first as a Ray on a solo shot in the top of the second, then Manuel Margot hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Joey Wendle had a two-run shot in the seventh. Wendle continues to lead the team in RBI (10), batting average (.319) and hits (15).

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Another Rays note from the day is that outfielder Kevin Kiermaier was activated from the 10-day injured list (quad). He didn’t start but came in off the bench in the bottom of the eighth and did not have an at-bat in the top of the ninth.

The Rays wrap up this three-game series with the Yankees, looking for a sweep on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. The expected pitching match-up is Ryan Yarbrough against Gerrit Cole.