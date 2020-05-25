Tampa Bay Rays begin voluntary workouts at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays will open up Tropicana Field today for voluntary workouts after being shut down for two months due to COVID-19.

Players will work on staggered schedules, only allowing about 2-4 players at a time. Safety protocols have also been implements like how to enter and exit the facility, hand washings, and social distancing.

Areas like the Clubhouse, weight room, training room, and batting cages will be closed. However, players will be allowed to be on the field to play catch, run, and do light weight work.

“I think a lot of these guys are eager to physically see one another, play some catch, and get back on the field and feel like we are taking some steps forward,” said Rays Pitching Coach Kyle Snyder.

The Tampa Bay Rays hosted their last workout was March 17th and their last Spring Training game was on March 12.

