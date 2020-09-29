Tampa Bay Rays announce Wild Card series roster

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced the roster for the American League Wild Card Series in Toronto on Tuesday.

Thirteen pitchers made the roster, including:

  • Nick Anderson
  • Diego Castillo
  • John Curtiss
  • Oliver Drake
  • Pete Fairbanks
  • Tyler Glasnow
  • Aaron Loup
  • Shane McClanahan
  • Charlie Morton
  • Aaron Slegers
  • Blake Snell
  • Ryan Thompson
  • Ryan Yarbrough

Catchers Michael Perez and Mike Zunio made the cut, as well as infielders Willy Adames, Mike Brosseau, Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe, Nate Lowe and Joey Wendle.

Six outfielders, Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Brett Phillips, Hunter Renfroe and Yoshi Tsutsugo, round out the roster.

The Rays will play the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Game three is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 1, if needed.

LATEST SPORTS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss