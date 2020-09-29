Tampa Bay Rays announce Wild Card series roster

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced the roster for the American League Wild Card Series in Toronto on Tuesday.

Thirteen pitchers made the roster, including:

Nick Anderson

Diego Castillo

John Curtiss

Oliver Drake

Pete Fairbanks

Tyler Glasnow

Aaron Loup

Shane McClanahan

Charlie Morton

Aaron Slegers

Blake Snell

Ryan Thompson

Ryan Yarbrough

Catchers Michael Perez and Mike Zunio made the cut, as well as infielders Willy Adames, Mike Brosseau, Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe, Nate Lowe and Joey Wendle.

Six outfielders, Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Brett Phillips, Hunter Renfroe and Yoshi Tsutsugo, round out the roster.

The Rays will play the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Game three is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 1, if needed.

