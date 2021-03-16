Tampa Bay Rays announce when single-game tickets will be on sale

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays will start selling a limited number of single-game tickets on Friday, March 26.

The tickets are for the first month of home games at Tropicana Field.

“We are excited to welcome back fans to Tropicana Field for the 2021 season,” Rays president Matt Silverman said in a press release. “Although capacity will be limited to start, we are hopeful that conditions will continue to improve allowing for more fans to join us as the season progresses.”

Social-distancing guidelines and fan safety protocols will limit attendance at the stadium to no more than 9,000 per game.

Fans will be spread out in pods of one to six people, and will be required to wear face masks except while eating or drinking in their seats. The upper deck will be open to accommodate six or more feet of separation between pods.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26 at RaysBaseball.com and the MLB Ballpark app. Season ticketholders will be able to purchase tickets through an exclusive online presale, and should get an email with additional details.

To buy a season membership, fans can call 888-FAN-RAYS, visit RaysBaseball.com/SeasonMembership, or email tickets@raysbaseball.com.

For more information, visit RaysBaseball.com.