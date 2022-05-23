ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays game at Tropicana Field against the New York Yankees on Saturday is sold out.

The Rays made the announcement on Monday. It will be the team’s second sellout of the season; the first being a 2-1 win on Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles.

Saturday’s game is the first of five “Devil Rays Days” at Tropicana Field this season, where the Rays will wear their throwback Devil Rays jerseys and retro caps.

Remaining Devil Rays Days games include against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 25, July 30 against the Cleveland Guardians, against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 20 and against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 24.

Since 2008, the Rays are 111-67 in the regular season when playing in front of 25,000 or more fans at Tropicana Field.

Single game tickets can be purchased online or through the MLB Ballpark app.